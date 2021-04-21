Local couple quits their jobs amid pandemic to open successful food truck

A local couple quit their jobs as a chef and an RN in the middle of the pandemic to start a food truck. Chef Jd has more than fifteen years of experience as a chef. He moved to the US from Haiti at age sixteen and has worked in ten restaurants. His wife, Jennifer Verbel Damas, followed a career in healthcare. The pandemic was a turning point in their lives, as the stress of parenting their five children, working full-time, and not knowing what’s coming next led them to become entrepreneurs and create The Food Rock Truck. The couple says they used hard times to give love and choose happiness over chaos.