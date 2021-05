LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking for a job, the Lee County School District is hiring teachers. They need to fill hundreds of positions, and said even if your degree isn't in teaching, there is likely a pathway to the classroom for you.

To give you more insight on why you should be a Lee County School teacher, and what that life is like, Morning Anchor Lisa Greenberg sat down with School Board Member Gwynetta Gittens, who was a teacher for the District for 12 years.