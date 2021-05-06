Watch

Help Wanted: Tips for switching to teaching with a degree in different field

The Lee County School District is hiring teachers for the upcoming school year. If you're interested in becoming a teacher, you need to have a Bachelor's degree, but it doesn't necessarily have to be in Education. The District said it can work with you to see how you can get certified to teach.
If you're hesitant to switch your career to teaching, Dr. George Sarantos, the Vice Director of the School of Health Science at Hodges University, has some words of encouragement. He has a Doctorate of Chiropractic, and is now in the classroom. Yes, he's a college professor, but he said the story is still the same: if you feel the calling to teach, make it happen. He has tips in the video above.

