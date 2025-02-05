Philly cheesesteaks or KC BBQ? FOX 4 is trying both ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's almost time for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs to go head-to-head on Fox 4.

Both cities have iconic dishes and even here in southwest Florida, you can get your fix of a Philly Cheesesteak and KC BBQ.

So, which team wins the Super Bowl of food?

Fox 4’s Bella Line started off at Cheesesteaks in Naples, where people say it's the best cheesesteak you'll find south of Philadelphia.

Game Day Grub: Savoring the spirit of Eagles and Chiefs in Southwest Florida

"If we can't find one, we're gonna make one, so we said, let's open it up,” said Kevin O’Brien, Owner of Cheesesteaks.

Kevin O’Brien is a die-hard Eagles fan and says the secret ingredient in getting a perfect cheesesteak for the game is where the ingredients come from.

"We bring everything in from Philadelphia three times a week,” said O’Brien. "It's as close to home as you're going to get. It's not the same as if you are in Philly, but it's darn close."

For the Eagles fans who were getting their Philly fix, they're chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!” And they say it’s their turn to take home the rings.

"I think if ever there's a year to beat the Chiefs, this is going to be the year. We got a great team,” said O’Brien.

In Cape Coral, one man is whipping up some traditional Kansas City barbecue ahead of Sunday.

"We're here at three and four o'clock in the morning, prepping so that these folks can have lunch, 14 hours smoke meats,” said Bill Keister, Owner of Big 8 BBQ.

Although Bill Keister is not from Kansas City or a Chiefs fan, he's spent the last 5 years learning and perfecting Kansas City barbecue.

"We do the dry rub Kansas City, we do the sauce from Kansas City, so everything is 100% Kansas City,” said Keister.

Something Kansas Citians say is nearly impossible to do.

"A lot of people from Kansas City, they come in here and they say, 'Hey, this is as good as Joe's or Jack's in Kansas city,’” said Keister. "At the end of the day, am I gonna be number one better than any Kansas City? No, but I'm in the same conversation, and that's the key.”

He says the rematch has even brought his business some new customers over the past week.

He is also offering a discount if you mention this story!

"They don't do a lot of bragging. They do everything on the field, so when the folks come down and see me, you know, I'm not gonna do a lot of bragging. I'm gonna let them taste it,” said Keister.

Which food is better? That's up to you to decide.

You'll have to find out who takes home the trophy Sunday night, Southwest Florida; just make sure your TV is tuned right here to FOX 4!