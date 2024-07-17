"His legacy will continue": Memorial for Cape Coral teen set for Wednesday

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — The family of a Cape Coral teenager who died earlier this month says the entire community is invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday night.

17-year-old Issac Breese died earlier this month, while he was swimming with friends off the coast of Blind Pass on Sanibel. Police say the teens got caught in a strong current. They say rescue crews were able to get to two of them, but they didn't find Issac for two days.

Issac's family will have a sunset service on Wednesday evening, so the community can celebrate his life.

Issac Family Issac Breese Celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday night

They ask mourners to be at the North Fort Myers High School Stadium by 7 pm.

The family also encourages people to wear a soccer jersey or a fluorescent color shirt. And they ask people who knew Issac to bring a photo of themselves with Issac, or just a photo of themselves with their first and last name written on the back. Each photo will be given to the family as a special keepsake.

Here is part of the obituary that Issac's family wrote for him.