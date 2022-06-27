SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A new law, banning abortion after 15 weeks, goes into effect in Florida on Friday.

There are currently several ways for women to terminate a pregnancy, prevent one or keep their child. Opponents of the law say it will cause pain to mothers and push them to seek abortion care in another state.

Advocates in Florida say they expect more women to look for options ahead of Friday's law going into effect.

"From a functioning point of view, Planned Parenthood in Florida could still provide abortion care up to 15 weeks," said Stephanie Fraim, CEO of Planned Parenthood in Southwest and Central Florida.

She says even with the new law, they will continue to provide medically prescribed abortion pills. Planned Parenthood is an organization that supports abortion rights.

"People seek abortion care at all different times and for all different reasons in their pregnancy," Fraim explained.

She added about 80 percent of women come to Planned Parenthood before the 15-week mark.

"We do not refer or perform abortions at Pregnancy Solutions because ultimately we do not feel that is the right step for our clients," said Jacqueline Zdrojowy, CEO of Pregnancy Solutions.

Pregnancy Solutions is an anti-abortion organization, that says its mission, even with the new law, will continue to focus on adoption and keeping the child.

"We come alongside and say, hey there are a lot of organizations within our cities that actually want to come alongside you and be a part of raising a healthy child," Zdrojowy said.

Fraim says Planned Parenthood does the same.

"When someone comes to us, especially with a pregnancy, they get a full range of education about what their options are," she said.

When it comes to preventing pregnancy, Planned Parenthood provides contraceptives such as condoms and will help women get birth control.

There are services available over the counter such as Plan-B, also known as the morning-after pill.

Pregnancy Solutions takes a different approach.

"In our book, there really is only one safe way to prevent pregnancy and that is abstinence," Zdrojowy said.

She said not much will change for women service-wise at Pregnancy Solutions, but they do expect an influx of families coming in. Planned Parenthood expects more people to travel out of state to get care.

The abortion ban could all come to a halt if a Florida judge rules on an injunction. Opponents of abortion have filed a lawsuit, asking for a halt to the law.

