What Florida's new permitless carry law means for you

On July 1, Florida became the 26th state to enforce a permitless concealed carry law.

While some believe the law, HB 543, strengthens the Second Amendment, others feel the training aspect of gun ownership will now be lost.

The law allows gun owners in the state of Florida to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

"We are taking care of our right to bear arms," said Senator Jay Collins (R-Tampa). "We are allowing people to protect their families."

But the owner of one Fort Myers firearms training company said the law has her concerned. With HB 543 in place, classes like the ones Beth Schutte teaches are no longer a requirement.

"You don't just get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving and know everything," said Schutte, owner of KMB Firearms Training.

Classes like her's are often a big part of the process in owning a firearm, but they've had some concerns over privacy issues.

"A lot of people don't want a record of that, they don't want to have their names in a database," explained Dr. Pamela Seay, attorney and Florida Gulf Coast University professor.

Seay said with the new law, Floridians need to be aware when traveling into other states that do not have permitless carry laws.

"You run the risk of... anywhere from a misdemeanor up to a felony, depending on what you're doing."