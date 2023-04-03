Governor DeSantis signs permitless carry gun bill into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law a bill that lets people carry guns without a permit and no required training.

The governor signed House Bill (HB) 543 Monday morning in the Capitol.

The bill takes effect on July 1 and has faced attacks on both sides of the gun debate. People from gun safety advocacy groups have said allowing people to carry concealed guns in public without training, and removing an additional background check, will make the public less safe.

Second Amendment advocates have criticized the bill for not going far enough, saying that without allowing people to openly carry guns in public, the bill isn’t a true “constitutional carry” measure as DeSantis guaranteed and as the Legislature has hailed.

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

In response to Governor DeSantis signing the permitless carry bill into law out of the public eye, Florida House Democrats provided the following statement.