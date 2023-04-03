Governor DeSantis signs permitless carry gun bill into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law a bill that lets people carry guns without a permit and no required training.
The governor signed House Bill (HB) 543 Monday morning in the Capitol.
The bill takes effect on July 1 and has faced attacks on both sides of the gun debate. People from gun safety advocacy groups have said allowing people to carry concealed guns in public without training, and removing an additional background check, will make the public less safe.
Second Amendment advocates have criticized the bill for not going far enough, saying that without allowing people to openly carry guns in public, the bill isn’t a true “constitutional carry” measure as DeSantis guaranteed and as the Legislature has hailed.
“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.
In response to Governor DeSantis signing the permitless carry bill into law out of the public eye, Florida House Democrats provided the following statement.
“Governor DeSantis signing the permitless carry bill into law out of the public eye tells you everything you need to know about the Republican extremist agenda to secure an A+ rating from the NRA, Floridians are begging lawmakers to prioritize the safety of their families and communities. Floridians are asking for relief from skyrocketing health care, housing, and property insurance costs, which have gotten to the point they can't afford to live here anymore. Florida House Democrats will continue to advocate for safe and responsible gun ownership policies that will help ensure that gun owners know how to operate a firearm and can keep themselves and those around them safe.”