Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it moves over the central Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian strengthened as it moved over the central Caribbean overnight as tropical weather watches remain in effect for the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

At 5 a.m., the storm was 315 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, or 600 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. The system has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles an hour and is moving west at 14 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center said more additional strengthening is expected over the next few days and Ian is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night.

On the current forecast track, the center of Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night into early Monday. The system will then approach western Cuba on Monday.

The location where Ian might make landfall in Florida is still too many days out to give a firm answer. The National Hurricane Center said the track has shifted slightly westward overnight, but the overall cone is what to pay attention to as preparations are being made.

