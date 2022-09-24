Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian

tropics (8).PNG
WFTX
tropics (8).PNG
IAN Track 5pm Sat
Tropical Storm Ian
TSIAn.png
Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 06:00:40-04

Tropical Storm Ian is currently 345 miles Southwest of the Cayman Islands and remains disorganized due to wind shear.

This is making it a little tricky to forecast its forward motion, however, this doesn't impact the forecast track. The storm's current wind speeds are up to 50 mph with gusts near 65 mph.

Ian is forecast to turn northwestward later today, passing near or southwest of the Cayman Islands on Monday, and approach western Cuba on Monday night or early Tuesday. While the models agree on the overall scenario, there are still significant differences regarding the exact track of the storm, especially after 72 hours.

Portions of Southwest Florida remain in the Cone of Concern and people are urged not to focus on specific forecast intensities in the 4- and 5-day forecasts but instead focus on the potential hazards Ian may produce across portions of our state.

Make sure those hurricane plans and kits are ready to go and stay tuned to Fox 4 for the latest forecasts.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, SWFL remains in the cone

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral)
Luminary Hotel
Bayfront Inn Naples
Tarpon Lodge
Pink Shell Resort
Charlotte Harbor