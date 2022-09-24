Tracking Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is currently 345 miles Southwest of the Cayman Islands and remains disorganized due to wind shear.

This is making it a little tricky to forecast its forward motion, however, this doesn't impact the forecast track. The storm's current wind speeds are up to 50 mph with gusts near 65 mph.

Here are the 5 am EDT Sunday Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Ian. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/PrHODJ0sMi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 25, 2022

Ian is forecast to turn northwestward later today, passing near or southwest of the Cayman Islands on Monday, and approach western Cuba on Monday night or early Tuesday. While the models agree on the overall scenario, there are still significant differences regarding the exact track of the storm, especially after 72 hours.

Portions of Southwest Florida remain in the Cone of Concern and people are urged not to focus on specific forecast intensities in the 4- and 5-day forecasts but instead focus on the potential hazards Ian may produce across portions of our state.

Make sure those hurricane plans and kits are ready to go and stay tuned to Fox 4 for the latest forecasts.

