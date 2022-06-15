The 16 people involved in 'Operation Ice Mama' receive sentence

SARASOTA, Fla. — The 16 people involved in the 2019 "Operation Ice Mama" drug trafficking investigation are sentenced.

In May 2019, the Special Investigations Section conducted an undercover investigation targeted to pin down a large drug trafficking team that was trafficking methamphetamine throughout Sarasota.

During the investigation, 287.82 grams of meth, two firearms, and various illicit drugs were seized.

As the court system briefly shut down due to COVID, the cases progressed through the judicial system.

Last week the final defendant in the case took a plea.

The charges provided by the Desoto County Sheriff’s of the 16 people involved, who all plead guilty, are listed below: