State Attorney pushes back against Gov. DeSantis' Orlando shooting claim

FL. — Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell is pushing back against Governor Ron DeSantis after he implied her officer did not do more to prevent the Orlando-area shooting on February 22.

Governor DeSantis claimed Worrell failed to pay attention to the suspect's criminal past.

However, Worrell is pushing back saying Moses was on the streets because he had not yet committed an offense that justified life in prison.

Worrell released documents detailing four felony charges Moses was faced with as a teenager, including robbery and grand theft, none of which ended in a conviction.

Worrell is standing by her claim that Florida law prevented her from prosecuting Moses for marijuana charges once he became an adult.

However, critics are saying the State Attorney's office has the power to charge violent juveniles as adults if they believe the crime is appropriate.

Earlier this week Moses pleaded not guilty to the shooting deaths of Dylan Lyons, Tyonna Major, and Nathacha Augustin.