BREAKING NEWS: A 9-year-old and news reporter are dead after a shooting in the Orlando area

BREAKING NEWS: Moses was arrested and taken into custody.

Deputies say Moses was an acquaintance of the woman who died in the first shooting, but it was unclear whether he had any connection to any of the other four victims.

A 9-year-old child and a news reporter have died, following a shooting that wounded four in the Pine Hills community of Orange County.

The gunfire came hours after the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting around 11 a.m. this morning. When authorities arrived on the scene they found a woman in her 20s dead from gunfire.

Later, at 4:05 p.m. deputies responded to two other calls of a shooting in the same area.

Two victims were members of the News13 station, a reporter, and a photographer who were reporting on the first shooting.

Two other victims a mother, and a 9-year-old daughter were found shot inside their home.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the 9-year-old and a reporter from News13 have passed.

The mother and the photographer remain in critical condition.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses has been identified as the lead suspect in all five shootings.