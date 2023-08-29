Some in Sarasota County say they won't evacuate, while others head inland

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Parts of Sarasota County are under a mandatory evacuation because of Hurricane Idalia. People in Zone A, the low-lying areas, are being told to leave.

This includes barrier islands, mobile homes, trailers, RVs and boats. Much of these evacuations are in Nokomis, Venice, Englewood and parts of North Port along the Myakka River.

Although these evacuations are mandatory, some say they are not going to leave.

"There’s a couple of us that [are] going to stay," said Daryl Goebel, who lives in Englewood. "Just ride it out."

He lives near a canal that feeds into Lemon Bay. Goebel said he's more worried about wind than anything else.

"I really don’t see five foot seas, six foot water on here," he said. "But I hope we get some rain. We need rain here."

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring in storm surge from three to five feet in parts of Sarasota County.

It's a chance some are not willing to take, including Bonnie Hicks.

"I’m only worried about storm surge," she said.

Hicks lives near the barrier islands and said she's going to her son's home, which is about seven miles inland.

Before leaving, Hicks came to a sand bag location provided by Sarasota County at 6 a.m. to get her day going early.

Hicks said this is the second time she has prepared for a major storm since 1996. Others, meanwhile, are doing this for the first time and getting help from neighbors.

Michelle Leonard moved to Manasota Beach about two weeks ago and is planning on evacuating.

"Everybody’s helping each other out," she said. "Everyone’s new in the area from everywhere."

Sarasota County officials said when dumping sandbags after Idalia, do not put the sand on the beach. The sand is not meant for the beach. Instead, you should put it in your yard or an abandoned lot.