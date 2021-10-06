"Scarface" Al Capone's Miami Beach mansion sells for $15.5 million

MIAMI, Fl. — Al Capone's Miami Beach mansion was once set to be demolished; now, it has been sold for $15.5 million.

The waterfront home was sold to 93 Palm Residence LLC, which is managed by Coral Gables accountant Toni Alam, according to the Miami Herald.

Capone originally bought the home in 1928 for $40,000. In 1947, he died inside of the home from a heart attack.

Prior to this sale, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EMW bought the property for $10.75 million in August with plans to demolish it and build a more modern home in its place.

However, these plans were canceled by preservationists in Miami Beach.