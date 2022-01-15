Sanibel Sea School summer camp 2022

SANIBEL, Fl. — The Sanibel Sea School summer camp is back for another summer to provide kids with new biology knowledge, sea skills and lifelong friends.

Registration for the camp begins on February 12 at 12 p.m. EST. Each week of the camp will have a different theme that the kids will be focused on, but things that will be consistent each week will be participating in artwork, journaling and having beach time.

The camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but times will vary based on the different age groups.

Registration will be available on their website.