Safety tips for alligator encounters

With weather temperatures increasing in Southwest Florida that means Florida's state reptile is becoming more active and visible.

To help keep residents, visitors, and pets safe the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering advice to reduce the risk of conflicts with alligators.

Since alligators occur throughout lakes, rivers, ponds, and other water bodies it's important people only swim during the day and in designated areas.

FWC

The FWC says it's also important to make sure pets are on a leash and at a safe distance from any edge of the water.

This comes only a day after someone was bitten by an alligator in Sanibel.

For more safety tips on how to avoid dangerous alligator encounters visit myfwc.com/alligator

