Alligator trapped and removed after report of man being bitten in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Florida — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to a call about a man who was cleaning up Hurricane Ian debris and was bitten by an alligator on Monday.

FWC says the 37-year-old man was bitten near a pond off Rabbit Road in Sanibel.

The FWC, the Sanibel Police Department, Sanibel Fire Department, and Lee County EMS responded to the scene.

The victim had minor injuries and was treated and released.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper trapped and removed the alligator.

The incident is under investigation.

The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP). The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur. SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

The FWC works to keep Floridians and visitors informed and recommends the following precautionary measures near alligators, including in or near the water, to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators:

