Rep. Byron Donalds will run for Speaker of the House, reports say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Reports say Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Naples) will run for Speaker of the House.

The announcement comes just hours after Rep. Jim Jordan lost his third floor vote among Republicans.

The Associated Press reports that the outcome left Republicans dejected, frustrated and sinking deeper into turmoil, another week without a House speaker bordering on a full-blown crisis. House Republicans have no realistic or working plan to unite the fractured GOP majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of Congress that has been languishing since hard-liners ousted Kevin McCarthyat the start of the month.

The hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman said House Republicans now need to come together and “figure out who our speaker is going to be.”

Fox 4 has reached out to his office for more information.

The AP contributed to this report.