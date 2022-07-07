Red Sox Foundation announces date for Swings for Sox golf tournament

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox Foundation announced Thursday that it will host its 11th annual Swings for the Sox golf tournament on October 7.

The tournament will be at Tiburón Golf Club’s Black Course at 2620 Tiburón Drive in Naples.

Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. and the events will start at 8:30 a.m. There will be prizes for the longest drive, putting, closest to the pin and more. Also included will be a continental breakfast and a buffet lunch.

All the proceeds will go to the Lee County Red Sox scholarship program - which gives $5,000 college scholarships to one student from each public school in Lee County and one student from a Lee County charter and ALS school. This totals up to 15 scholarships and $75,000.

For more information, call 239-226-4783 or email swingsforthesox@redsox.com.