Prosecutors will seek death penalty in Pine Hills shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell of Orange and Osceola Counties announced Friday that her office will seek the death penalty in the case against accused Pine Hills shooter Keith Moses.

19-year-old Moses is accused of killing three and injuring two in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orange County back in February 2023.

In a letter released Friday, Worrell said her office's Capital Case Review Panel — whose role is to examine evidence and provide a recommended sentence — recommended the office file a Notice of Intention to Seek Death against Moses.

"While I am unequivocally opposed to the death penalty personally, I have stated on numerous occasions, in my role as State Attorney, I am obligated to follow the law," Worrell wrote.

Moses faces a total of 16 charges, including three counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder. He plead not guilty to all charges.

According to court records, Moses' trial is scheduled for June 5.