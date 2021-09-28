Person of interest in teen's disappearance found dead

ORLANDO, Fl. — The person of interest in the disappearance of 19 year-old Miya Marcano was found dead inside of his apartment.

27 year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found in his apartment on Monday. According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, it appeared that Caballero took his own life and "had been dead for quite some time."

Caballero expressed romantic interest in Marcano and she denied his advances. A maintenance master key that Caballero was known to keep was used to enter Marcano's apartment unit around 4:30 p.m. Friday, a half-hour before she would have finished her shift at the apartment complex, Mina said.

Marcano was last seen Friday at 5pm at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Her father said Miya was supposed to fly back to Fort Lauderdale to her family and missed her flight Friday.

Authorities had an arrest warrant for Caballero for entering Marcano's unit before he was found dead.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities are searching for Marcano and recovering suspicious items from Caballero's apartment.

