Parkland shooter facing additional charges for attacking a jail guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. — 23 year-old Nikolas Cruz is now facing a possible 15 year-sentence of attempted criminal battery on a law enforcement officer this week.

He attacked the Broward County jail guard, Sargent Raymond Beltran, on November 13, 2018. According to Cruz's lawyer, Melisa McNeill, he complained of mistreatment by the jail guard prior to the altercation.

Sgt. Beltran asked Cruz to stop drag his feet to avoid damaging his sandals. Cruz then stuck both of his middle fingers up at Beltran and charged toward him. The two ended up on the ground, but neither sustained serious injuries.

Cruz is responsible for killing 17 people in the 2018 Parkland school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz is also awaiting trial for the shooting that left 14 students and 3 staff members dead, along with wounding 17 others in the process.

If found guilty of first degree murder for the 2018 shooting, he is facing death or life in prison without parole. As of now, there is not a date for the murder trial, due to the pandemic and disagreements over witnesses and evidence.

Due to Cruz being known in South Florida, the jury selection process alone is scheduled to last for three days. 400 people are planned to be screened to fill the 6 seat jury, along with alternatives. For normal court cases, only 22 people are screened to fill the jury seats.

