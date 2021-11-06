Orange County woman dead after checking on a deer in the road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. — An Orange County woman is dead after she got out of her car to check on a deer in the road- and was hit by another driver Saturday morning.

According to FHP, the woman was driving on Alafaya Trail near Gemini Blvd. around 2:30 a.m when she exited her car to check on a deer that was laying in the road. The woman put her hazard lights on before checking on the injured deer.

A 23 year-old driver did not see the woman in the road and consequently hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation and further details will follow.

