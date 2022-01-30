One dead in Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, FLa. — Sarasota Police have confirmed that one man has died and two people have been arrested in connection to Saturday's shooting in the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. and when officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

The two suspects, Willie Abnar and Ka'Liyah Borwn are being held at the Sarasota County Jail. Their booking photos can be found on the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office website.

Willie Abnar, 29, of Bradenton was arrested and is facing charges of Murder while engaged in a Robbery and Attempted Robbery with a Firearm.

Ka' Liyah Brown, 18, of Bradenton was arrested and is facing charges of Murder while engaged in a Robbery and Attempted Robbery with a Firearm.

Additional information, including PCAs, will be released Monday. This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.