Mobile sports betting goes live again in Florida

Mobile sports betting is, once again, live in the Sunshine State.

On Tuesday, the Seminole Tribe of Florida relaunched its Hard Rock Bet mobile sports book, nearly two years after it was shut down following a federal court case.

The release of the app comes just days after the tribe announced several new retail sports books would be opening starting next month in the state.

However, not everyone will be able to bet.

In a statement to Fox 4, a spokesman for the tribe said the “Seminole Tribe is offering limited access to existing Florida customers to test its Hard Rock Bet platform.”

The Tribe originally launched the sports betting app in late 2021, however it was later pulled when a federal judge put the state’s new gaming compact on hold.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later sided with the Seminoles.

While there is still an active case in the state Supreme Court, the app is now available for some betters.