SUWANNEE, FLa. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 9 year-old Jaxon Nickerson, last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak.

Jaxon has long hair that he wears in a ponytail. The child may be in the company of 36 year-old Samantha Nickerson.

If you have any information on Jaxon's whereabouts, please contact the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222.