PANAMA BEACH, Fl. — A missing child alert has been sent out for 6 year-old Enrique Cortez-Duban. He was last seen in the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach on July 5.

Enrique is about 3 feet tall, White-Hispanic descent and was last seen wearing a teal shirt with an ocean wave on it and blue shorts. He also has a large mole on his back.