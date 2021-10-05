Middle school teacher accused of having sexual relations with a 14 year-old student

MIAMI, Fl. — An arrest has been made for 31 year-old Brittiny Lopez-Murray after allegedly having sexual relations with one of her students on multiple occasions.

The relationship began after the Hialeah Middle School drama teacher sent a text to the 14 year-old student in August confessing her feelings for him, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Lopez-Murray has worked at the school for four years and was also named "Rookie Teacher of the Year" in 2017.

In the text message exchange, Lopez-Murray and the student would talk about how they enjoyed their sexual interactions with each other. Lopez-Murray would also pick the student up in her car after basketball practice and would engage in sexual acts with him.

The relationship was discovered when the student's sister discovered the text messages Saturday between the two. The student's father also found nude photos from Lopez-Murray on his son's phone.

According to the Miami-Dade School District, Lopez-Murray will be fired. She is being charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and engaging in sexual acts with a minor.