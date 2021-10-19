Miami private school requires students to stay home for 30 days after being vaccinated

MIAMI, Fl. — A Miami private school has some requirements that have raised concerns from parents.

Centner Academy, a private school founded by Leila and David Centner, have told teachers that if they plan to receive a COVID vaccine, they cannot be around the students until more information is known about the vaccine itself. If teachers received the vaccine over the summer, they could not return to the academy until clinical trials of the vaccine were completed, along with if their position were still available.

The academy made this requirement known to the staff in April, but another requirement has come out in October. If students have been recently vaccinated, they have to stay home for 30 days to prevent a negative impact on students around them.

The founders have made claims that unvaccinated people being near vaccinated people have made negative impacts, such as womens' menstrual cycle's being impacted.

No immunizations are required for students to attend the academy because the founders believe in freedom of choice. The tuition of the academy runs from $15,000-$30,000 a year. Some parents have threatened to withdraw their kids from the school.