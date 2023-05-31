Martin County teacher killed in murder-suicide

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police in Port St. Lucie said that a middle school teacher who was killed in a murder-suicidelast week was stabbed to death.

Investigators said Amanda Hicks, 26, was stabbed to death Saturday night by her fiancé at their home in the Peacock Run apartments.

Investigators said the man then shot himself.

Police said the investigation so far has revealed that the man tried to call a family member just before midnight Friday.

About an hour later, a single gunshot was heard on nearby video surveillance.

The man's family member tried calling back the next morning and then asked the police to do a welfare check. That's when the couple's bodies were found.

The couple had recently moved to Port St. Lucie and had a 10-month-old child who police found in their crib after being called to the home.

The baby was not hurt and had been in the crib alone for about 11 hours after the killings, according to police.

The child is now in the custody of a family member.

