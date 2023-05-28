Port St. Lucie Police: Infant found inside apartment with two adults dead

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — According to the Port St. Lucie police a man and woman were found dead in a home with a crying infant on Saturday night.

Police were called to conduct a welfare check at the Peacock Run apartments around 11:45 a.m.

Officers found the home locked, though they could hear an infant inside crying.

Through a rear sliding door, officers saw two adults inside on the floor, who appeared dead, police said.

Port St Lucie police officers forced their way through the locked front door and took the crying infant from a crib.

The infant is now with a family member.

Investigators believe a woman was killed by the man, who then took his own life in a romantic relationship.

Detectives remained at the scene with a search warrant Saturday night, collecting evidence and statements from neighbors.

The release didn't specify how the man and woman were killed.

Boham said investigators were not looking for anyone else who may have been involved.

