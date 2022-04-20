Man arrested on 10 charges of sex crimes against children

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, John Marshall Read was arrested on ten charges of sex crimes with minors and possession of drugs.

After further investigation, more charges were added to Read's "long list of crimes" of inappropriate acts with children. According to the report, Investigations Units believe that there are more victims from Read’s past that police have not been able to locate.

DeSoto County Sheriff asks that anyone who may have information come forward and call 863-993-4700.