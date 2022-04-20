Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Man arrested on 10 charges of sex crimes against children

278447204_299748742342587_6823291891744961012_n.jpeg
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
278447204_299748742342587_6823291891744961012_n.jpeg
Posted at 8:37 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 20:39:25-04

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, John Marshall Read was arrested on ten charges of sex crimes with minors and possession of drugs.

After further investigation, more charges were added to Read's "long list of crimes" of inappropriate acts with children. According to the report, Investigations Units believe that there are more victims from Read’s past that police have not been able to locate.

DeSoto County Sheriff asks that anyone who may have information come forward and call 863-993-4700.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4