FORT MYERS, Fl. — The voice now has another Southwest Florida native added to their show.

Fort Myer's own, Ryleigh Plank, had a heartfelt performance Monday that made both Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande turn their chairs around almost immediately to pick her for their teams.

Her performance was so moving, it brought Grande to tears. Plank sang "Anyone" Demi Lovato.

Plank chose Grande to be her coach in the end- who is also a Florida native.