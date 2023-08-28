Living in a FEMA or state-funded home because of Ian? Here's what you need to do during Idalia.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — So many Ian survivors are still living in temporary housing that either FEMA or the state is paying for and providing. If you're living in one, you're likely wondering what to do before Idalia hits.

FEMA provided travel trailers and mobile homes for Ian survivors. A spokesperson told Fox 4 if there's a mandatory evacuation, you must leave.

You need to leave the travel trailer behind as FEMA does not allow you to move it, and the same goes for mobile homes.

As for travel trailers provided by Florida's housing program after Ian, the Division of Emergency Management has not responded to our question as of Monday evening.

However, the Chief Financial Officer's Office tells our Capitol reporter if you are under evacuation, you need to leave.

A woman living in a state-funded trailer tells Fox 4 she has not received any communication from the state as to what to do with the trailer if she needs to leave because of Idalia.