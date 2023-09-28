Watch Now
Latest legal moves could delay online sports betting for months

The latest legal saga could delay online sports betting in Florida for months, possibly longer.
Wayne Parry/AP
A customer, right, makes a sports bet at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. On Feb. 7, 2023, the gambling industry's national trade group, the American Gaming Association, predicted that over 50 million American adults will bet a total of $16 billion on this year's Super Bowl, including legal bets with sports books, illegal ones with bookies, and casual bets among friends or relatives. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Super Bowl Betting Football
Posted at 10:54 PM, Sep 27, 2023
The latest legal saga means it could be months before online sports betting returns to Florida, if it even does.

Tuesday, West Flagler Associates, the group that owns the Bonita Springs Poker Room, sued the Seminole Tribe of Florida in state court.

WFA argues the tribe’s online sports book is unconstitutional.

Daniel Wallach, a Florida attorney who specializes in Sports Gambling, says the latest move “essentially puts sports betting on the sidelines until, at least, December.”

West Flagler already lost to the Seminole Tribe in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The group is now petitioning the US Supreme Court to take up the case.

While there’s no guarantee that either the state or federal courts will take up the case, Wallach believes one of them is likely to go West Flagler’s direction.

“There’s a better argument in Federal Court, a better chance for success in the state court. But West Flagler only needs to win one of these cases. If they win one of these cases that puts an end to sports betting for the foreseeable future,” Wallach said.

Under the state compact, the Seminole Tribe has exclusive rights to operate sports gambling in Florida for the next 30 years.

