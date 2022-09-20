"It's unconscionable" Crist blasts DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On a Fort Myers campaign stop Tuesday morning, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist blasted Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly 48 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“He pulls a stunt. He does something political. He doesn’t think about how it affects human beings,” Crist said.

“And that’s wrong.”

Crist made two stops in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, he joined the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Lee County followed by a meet and greet with supporters in Punta Gorda.

His visit came soon after the Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas announced he’s opening a criminal investigation into the decision to ship the migrants to Massachusetts.

Crist was asked how he would have handled the situation and said he would have “treated them like human beings.”

“Ron DeSantis treats migrants in Texas like they’re cattle,” Crist said.

“It’s unconscionable to be that demeaning to people and not have any more respect to human life than that. I don’t understand it. I think he’s lost it, personally."

Gov. DeSantis made a campaign stop in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, however he didn’t discuss his decision to fly the migrants to another state.

Appearing on Fox News Channel Monday night, DeSantis claimed all the migrants volunteered to go.

He put blame on the Biden administration.

“It’s only when 50 (migrants) get put into Martha’s Vineyard, which wasn’t saying they didn’t want this, they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction,” DeSantis told Fox News Host Sean Hannity.

“That was all virtue signaling.”

“They all signed consent forms to go. And then the vendor that is doing this for Florida provided them with a packet that had a map of Martha’s Vineyard. It had the numbers for the different services in Martha’s Vineyard.”

