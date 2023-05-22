Internet access being restored to Summit Broadband customers after losing internet for over 24 hours

Internet access is being restored to Summit Broadband customers after losing internet for over 24 hours.

The outage was first reported on Saturday morningand residents were still reporting a loss of internet well into Sunday afternoon.

Summit Broadband announced that the services are being restored to customers throughout southwest Florida.

The internet provider explained to their customers in a Facebook post steps to take if their service is still not restored after 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

If your services are not restored by 3:30pm EST, please unplug your Summit Broadband provided router for 5 minutes, then plug it back in. If services do not restore, please contact Customer Care at 877.678.6648 or chat with us online at summitbb.com.



The company is apologizing to their customers for any inconvenience the outage has caused.