Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Summit Broadband reported an outage of TV and internet service affecting customers state-wide.

As of 1 p.m., no cause has been given.

"We are investigating the root cause and are working expeditiously to restore services," the company said in a Facebook post.

Summit Broadband is a major telecommunication providers in Florida, with two locations in Naples. The company serves more than 450 thousand households in the state.