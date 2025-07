Florida Gov. DeSantis to speak at Alligator Alcatraz, Friday morning

OCHOPEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at Alligator Alcatraz, Friday.

His office said DeSantis will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency's Management Director Kevin Guthrie; Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Commissioner Wilton Simpson; Florida Department of Financial Services' Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia; and the Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement's Executive Director Larry Keefe.

The conference is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Tamiami Trail East in Ochopee.

Fox 4 has crews in attendance to cover what happens.