Illegal street racing sparks outrage through Southwest Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Illegal street racing has become more popular throughout Southwest Florida. This is after Lee County officers and deputies have given out more than 80 different citations for illegal street racing.

Now, in Palm Beach County seven people have also been arrested for street racing.

The arrest happened on Friday when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued 45 citations, towed seven cars, and arrested seven people ages 16-26, including four minors.

One resident says the sounds of reckless drivers are becoming all too common.

Mick Martinez, a race car parts distributor, said the closing of Palm Beach International Raceway had left youth without a safe outlet.

"Any kid could go and run their car and have fun and learn about all the safety that you need to run quarter-mile drag racing, and all that's gone now," Martinez said.

As a result, Martinez said it has detoured youth onto the streets, painting a bad image of his industry.

"They're harming innocent people. Some of the spectators have gotten hurt, they fall out of the car or get hit by a car and that's not right," Martinez said.

PBSO said 18 spectators also were cited Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in the past four years, 6,641 citations were issued for street racing/stunt driving – a first-degree misdemeanor – or for actively participating as a spectator.

Due to the high level of illegal street racing activity across southwest Florida, the Lee County Sheriff's Office has implemented a task force to combat street racing. For more information visit Fox4now.com.