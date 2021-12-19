iHeartRadio's Jingle Bell concert cancelled in Miami due to COVID

MIAMI, Fl. — With COVID cases surging again, many events are being canceled for the safety of attendants. IHeartRadio's last Jingle Bell concert in Miami has been canceled due to the fast growing numbers in southwest Florida.

The FLA Live Arena made the announcement on twitter stating "Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks..."

The concert was set to feature artists such as Doja Cat, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion and the Black Eyed Peas.

