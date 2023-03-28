Ian likely to be officially retired Wednesday

FL. — Six months after the devastating Southwest Florida, “Ian” will officially be retired.

The World Meteorological Organization, comprised of 193 countries and territories, will gather on Wednesday, March 29th for their annual meeting.

Here, they’ll decide what storm names from the 2022 season to officially retire.

Meteorologist Katie Walls has zero doubt that Hurricane Ian will be one of those names.

Hurricane names are retired and never used again when a storm is so deadly or costly that it would be insensitive to use the name again.

Ian was one of the costliest and deadliest to ever strike the U.S. Ian claimed 149 lives, 72 of those in Lee County.

You may be wondering where storm names come from.

There are six lists of names that rotate over the course of six years. When a name is retired, the name is replaced by another name that begins with the same letter.

For example, Irma, which struck in 2017, has been replaced by Idalia, which will be used in the 2023 season.