Governor DeSantis: First Lady Casey DeSantis is cancer free

FLORIDA — Governor Ron DeSantis gave a health update on First Lady Casey DeSantis.

He says after going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free.

The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October 2021.

Excited to share this update about First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis’ health: pic.twitter.com/HsMjWwPHIv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 3, 2022

First Lady DeSantis has launched four major initiatives since Governor DeSantis was elected, including most recently Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency.

A native of Troy, Ohio, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the College of Charleston.

First Lady DeSantis is also a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. She worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host.

She earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville, Florida.

