Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Governor DeSantis: First Lady Casey DeSantis is cancer free

DeSantis Family
Office of Gov. DeSantis<br/><br/>
DeSantis Family
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 15:41:16-05

FLORIDA — Governor Ron DeSantis gave a health update on First Lady Casey DeSantis.

He says after going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free.

The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October 2021.

First Lady DeSantis has launched four major initiatives since Governor DeSantis was elected, including most recently Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency.

A native of Troy, Ohio, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the College of Charleston.

First Lady DeSantis is also a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. She worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host.

She earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4