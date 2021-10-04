Casey DeSantis diagnosis reminding people to get their annual breast screening

FLORIDA — Governor Ron DeSantis revealed that the First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gov. DeSantis released the following statement.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”



-Governor Ron DeSantis

Casey's diagnosis reminds people of the importance of getting your annual breast cancer screening.

Dr. Troy Shell-Masouras, a breast surgical oncologist, told Fox 4 that early detection is critical. She recommends women begin getting screened for breast cancer at 40-years-old.

“What this brings out into the light that people really still need to be pursuing their screenings," she said. "I really want everyone to take this to heart and please get your mammograms.”

Dr. Shell-Masouras said COVID-19 caused nearly 40 to 60 percent of women to skip their annual screening.

She said breast screening facilities are clean and safe. She hopes women will schedule their annual mammograms as soon as possible.

To find a mammography facility near you, click here.