Governor DeSantis declares a "State of Emergency" for 24 counties

With Tropical Depression 9 showing the potential to make landfall in Southwest Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for the following 24 counties:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

The Governor is also urging Floridians and their families to begin preparing and ensuring their family emergency supply kit is ready. Their supply kits should include food, water, and medicine.