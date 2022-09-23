Governor DeSantis declares a "State of Emergency" for 24 counties

With Tropical Depression 9 showing the potential to make landfall in Southwest Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for the following 24 counties:
- Brevard
- Broward
- Charlotte
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lee
- Manatee
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Okeechobee
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- St. Lucie
The Governor is also urging Floridians and their families to begin preparing and ensuring their family emergency supply kit is ready. Their supply kits should include food, water, and medicine.