Governor DeSantis declares a "State of Emergency" for 24 counties

Tropical depression No. 9 formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference on a remaining part of the Old Tamiami Trail roadbed, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 23, 2022
With Tropical Depression 9 showing the potential to make landfall in Southwest Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for the following 24 counties:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River 
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Okeechobee
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • St. Lucie

The Governor is also urging Floridians and their families to begin preparing and ensuring their family emergency supply kit is ready. Their supply kits should include food, water, and medicine.

