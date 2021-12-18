Former NFL star arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. — Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor has been arrested for not registering as a sex offender in Florida.

The arrest took place this Thursday after the 62 year-old failed to report a change in residence to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. He was released later that night on a a $2,000 bond.

Taylor played for the New York Giants for 13 years and pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011. While no jail time was served for the misdemeanors, Taylor had to register as a sex offender.