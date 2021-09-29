Florida's minimum wage set to increase on September 30

FLORIDA — This week, Floridians with minimum wage jobs will experience a wage increase.

In the state of Florida, the minimum wage is set at $8.65 and will now be $10 an hour. All employers will be required to pay employees $10 an hour or $6.98 an hour plus tips, for tipped employees.

The raise will be in effect starting on September 30. This will be the second wage increase this year, with the first increase occurring on January 1, 2021.

By 2026, the minimum wage will be set at $15, with a gradual increase of $1 each year until then. The federal wage is set at $7.25 per hour and has been set at this amount since 2009.

These changes set by Florida are a part of the changes made by Amendment 2, passed by the constitutional referendum in 2020.