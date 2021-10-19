Florida teenager shot by police after pointing airsoft rifle at drivers and officers

TARPON SPRINGS, Fl. — A teenager in Tarpon Springs was shot by police Saturday night after pointing an airsoft rifle at drivers and officers.

Reports were made that the 17 year-old was walking around pointing the military style gun at drivers passing by. When officers arrived at the scene in the area of Tarpon Avenue, the teen continued to point the rifle at officers.

The officers opened fire on the teenager 12 times. Once they moved closer to him, they realized that he was carrying an airsoft rifle, which shoots out plastic BB's. First aid was administered to the teenager and he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The officers involved are now on administrative leave as a part of officer involved shootings. The Pinellas County School District sent out a message to students offering them support through this difficult time.

The teenager was an 11th grade student at Tarpon Springs High School.

