Florida residents seek block on transgender healthcare restrictions in SB 254

Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 25, 2023
Four transgender Florida residents have filed a motion in federal court seeking an emergency block on provisions on Senate Bill 254, which places restrictions on gender affirming healthcare.

Oliva Noel, Kai Pope, Lucien Hamel and Rebecca Cruz Evia said they are all facing disruptions in their medical care as a result of the law.

The motion aims to block all provisions in SB 254 and related Boards of Medicine Rules restricting access to established transgender medical care for adults while legal challenges to SB 254 continue.

This motion follows the filing of an amended complaint on July 21 and a filing from Florida parents in May.

On June 21, a federal judge's ruling nullified a section of SB 254.

